Old trees can stay, new trees must go, New Plymouth landowners told

Jason & Tabitha Petersen have been fighting the NPDC to provide documents to ascertain their boundary after the council told them their newer trees have to go - but the existing trees (foreground) are fine.

A New Plymouth couple have been told the old trees on one side of their driveway can stay, but the trees they have planted on the other side must go, or they will face district council legal action.

Jason and Tabitha Petersen have lived at their Tikorangi address for about 13 years. Several years ago, they planted small trees on the eastern side of their driveway.

In lockdown last year they worked on the other side of the driveway, moving the fence back slightly and planting trees where it had stood.

The Petersens said this would help with the stability of the bank, which drops into a V-drain.

“The trees are planted on the old fence line," Jason Petersen said.

But four months later, the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) sent them a letter saying the new trees were on road reserve, which is land owned by the council.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Petersens said they had moved the fence back very slightly to plant trees, which improved the stability of the bank.

The Petersens said they had repeatedly asked the council for documentation setting out their boundary.

The survey drawing finally arrived last week – along with a letter giving them a further extension to this Wednesday, April 7, to remove the encroaching trees and part of the fence, or face prosecution.

The couple say NPDC staff have refused to speak to them in person.

“What I want out of this is to have a meeting with them and maybe compromise,” Tabitha said.

“Come out and talk to us."

The council argues it has been talking with the Petersens.

“We have been talking with the landowners for months about this issue to try and find an amicable solution and to remove the trees which encroach on to Otaraoa Rd reserve land," transport manager Rui Leitoa said in an emailed response to questions.

“This issue is about retaining public access to public land and because it is now a legal process we cannot make any further comment.”