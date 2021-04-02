What's behind the 'bizarre' clouds over Taranaki?

Wendy Ryder's neighbour thought there may have been a special Easter meaning behind the wave clouds that formed over Inglewood on Good Friday.

"Bizarre" cloud formations over Taranaki on Good Friday were the product of “a decent amount of wind” over the mountains, forecasters say.

Inglewood resident Wendy Ryder was out in her garden in the afternoon when she noticed the saucer-like clouds in the sky and took some photos.

She has lived in Inglewood for 10 years and never seen anything like it. And when she asked her neighbour about the formations they said it could have been a sign for Easter.

“They said it would have been about the time Jesus died,” Ryder said.

“I just thought it was very, very bizarre.”

Metservice forecaster Gerard Bellam there was no special meaning, just that “we have a decent amount of wind over the Taranaki mountains on Good Friday”.

Wendy Ryder/Supplied In the 10 years Ryder has lived in Inglewood she has never seen wave clouds like this.

Bellam said the formations were mountain wave clouds, which are also known as or lenticular clouds.

They are created as stable air flows over raised lands features like mountain ranges, and can form directly above or in the lee (downwind) of the mountains, he said.

Bellam said they were common in New Zealand, especially on the east coast due to prevailing westerly flow.

“The northwest arch cloud in Canterbury is a good example folks in Canterbury see most times a good northwest flow covers the South Island.”