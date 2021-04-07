Century-old New Plymouth villa reveals historic treasures to weekend DIYers

While renovating their New Plymouth home Paul Thompson, 30, and Natasha Bell, 32, found old photos, transport passes and post cards from years gone by.

Paul Thompson and Natasha Bell's 110-year-old villa is so full of history it's literally falling out of the walls.

While spending Easter weekend renovating their New Plymouth villa the couple pulled one of their fire places apart.

As the rubble began falling so too did a time capsule of family memories – photographs, a New Plymouth transport pass, an invitation to The Upland Tea Co. on Powderham St from the 1920s, and postcards from Greymouth.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Thompson and Bell are now looking to reunite the photos with their families.

“It must have just fallen behind the fire place,” Thompson said.

READ MORE:

* 70-year-old medical journals found in relocated doctor's surgery

* Renovations uncover teenage 1960s time capsule in New Plymouth

* Poster girl revisits her New Plymouth teenage time capsule



None of the handwriting remains legible but most of the photos have been well-preserved.

There are images of different children cuddling each other and some pictures have scorch marks, hinting at their fiery “hiding” place.

There is also a photo of a stern-faced couple that says it was taken by Berry & McAllister in Hāwera, a town an hour south of New Plymouth.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The pair understand their central New Plymouth home was built in either 1905 or 1908 by a person they only know as P Jury.

Thompson and Bell are now looking to reunite the photos with relatives and “in doing so, finding out a bit about the house”.

“If it was my great-grandmother, I’d like to have a photo,” Bell said.

The pair moved to Taranaki two years ago, after living in Australia for five years, and began looking for homes straight away.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The couple, along with dog Rosie, have been renovating the house since they bought it 18 months ago.

Bell, a dentist originally from Auckland, said they had seen the house for sale while still in Australia. It was still available when they relocated, and so they jumped at the chance to take a look.

“We came through and fell in love with it,” Bell said.

The couple, and golden retriever Rosie, have owned the house for 18 months, and have been spending weekends and week nights renovating and restoring it ever since.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The pair know very little about their home and hope to find out more.

The pair know very little about their home other than the fact it was built in either 1905 or 1908 by “P Jury”, who built an identical one next door.

They also understood the O’Connell family lived in the home for 50 years, and had six children.

The pictures have no dates, but a stub for a photo has a price in a pre-decimal currency, while a transport ticket appears to be priced in cents.

This isn’t the first time Taranaki people have found the history of their home buried in the walls while renovating.

In 2019, teacher Katey Pittwood discovered 1960s teenage pop culture posters hidden behind the gib on the walls of a bedroom in her 120-year-old cottage.

Last year, when Adam and Nicola Warner were renovating the 91-year-old doctors' surgery they relocated to be their family home, they found old medical journals, dated from 1943-44, addressed to one of the previous owners, Dr Thomas Howard Thorp.