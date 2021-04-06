Taranaki teen in Wellington Hospital with head injuries after assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old was assaulted in Bell Block on Monday.

A 14-year-old Taranaki boy is in a stable condition in hospital after being hit over the head with a weapon for his backpack.

Taranaki detective Daniel Coomey said the teenager had been in the Mangati Rd car park, near Bell Block Beach, around 5.20pm on Monday when a vehicle approached him.

The passenger of the car got out and tried to get his backpack off him.

“They hit him over the head with a weapon,” Coomey said. “He was seriously assaulted and his bag stolen from him.”

The boy was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with head injuries, but later flown to Wellington Hospital.

Coomey said the teenager was now in a stable condition, and police are appealing for witnesses.

They believe the vehicle was a four-door station wagon, like a 1990s Toyota Caldina.

It is believed to be dark green or blue on top, and grey down on its lower half.

Police understand the vehicle had been hanging around in the area before the assault.

Coomey encouraged anyone with information to get in contact with the New Plymouth Police Station.