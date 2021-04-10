Taranaki foodbank provides personalised parcels of recipes and everything needed to make them

Amy Olsen is the new manager at the Waitara Foodbank, and she's come in with fresh ideas.

Instead of providing bags of random goods, a Taranaki foodbank is giving users personalised recipes and everything they need to cook a meal.

The Waitara Foodbank’s initiative has been brought in by new manager Amy Olsen, who is a chef.

“We’re not just giving you a bag of food and saying here you go,” Olsen said. “It’s a lot more personalised.

“It’s nice to be able to do that, to say ‘what do you actually need?’”

Olsen started making simple recipes, such as meatloaf and creamy pastas, for whānau to follow for dinner, and even preparing parcels for desserts including rhubarb and apple crumble.

The foodbank makes up about 20-25 food parcels a week, feeding more than 100 people.

Olsen took on the role in January after volunteering a few times over the years in between her work.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Olsen is a chef by trade and has been creating basic recipes for families to follow.

She was a contractor and when that came to an end, she spotted the role.

“It’s been something I’d thought about over the years.”

When she started she was told a recent survey of both clients and volunteers said people complained parcels were made up of “a bundle of crap you can't put together”.

“A lot of the things we have are a bit obscure.”

The foodbank has also been personalising bags to match what people have to cook with and store food.

This is because some people live in their cars and only have a hot plate, others do not have ovens and some are without freezers.

The foodbank is a real community effort, with donations coming from all around the town, and food going out to schools and churches, too.

And it’s not all about food.

The organisation also works to get winter clothes and shoes for children, in the hope parents will have more money for food over the season.

“If we work together, it’s easier than working apart,” Olsen said.

But it wasn’t just that the Waitara woman decided to mix her passion for the community and cooking – the foodbank also wanted her.

“We had dreams of having Amy on board,” Tracy Bryant, the co-chair of the foodbank, said.

That was “because of who she is”, with her community-minded nature and chefing past, Bryant said.

“Her heart is in this.”