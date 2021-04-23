Taranaki sober driving service can continue, so long as it's free - Waka Kotahi

Chris Welson, left, thought Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency had shut down his free ride-share business Taranaki Sober Drivers, but the organisation says its hasn't. Welson's son Caleb is the backup driver. (File photo).

The country's transport agency says a Taranaki sober driving service can continue to operate, so long as those who use the service ride for free.

New Plymouth man Chris Welson, who has a number of drink drive convictions, started Taranaki Sober Drivers (TSD) on New Year’s Eve 2020 as a way to get drink-drivers off the street by offering them a free ride home.

But last Friday, Welson posted to the service’s Facebook page saying he had been shut down by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

However, Waka Kotahi senior manager, safer commercial transport Brett Aldridge said this was not the case. Welson could operate the service, as long as donations were not provided in exchange for specific trips, Aldridge said.

If Welson wanted to take money from users, TSD would be considered a passenger services and he would need a p-licence that allowed him to carry passengers, Aldridge added.

“If the driver or organisation is not accepting any donations at all, his operation does not meet the definition of a passenger service and is not subject to oversight by Waka Kotahi.”

TSD is not registered as a company and nor is it with the charities register. Welson can not obtain a p-licence because he has four convictions for drink-driving and was jailed for his offending in 2007.

The country music signer busks to cover the costs of running the service but has sought donations from the public on his Facebook page.

Welson said he’ll be continuing with the free service on Friday and Saturday nights.