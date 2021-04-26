Live export protesters back on the streets to bring the ban of the trade forward

Members of the Taranaki Animal Save group Summer Aitken and Allan Stonnell were on the coastal walkway handing out flyers and collecting signatures on Monday.

A group protesting live animal exports thought their work was done when the government announced a ban.

But as another live export ship arrived in New Plymouth on Monday, members of Taranaki Animal Save were back on the streets, this time collecting signatures to move the ban forward from 2023 to now.

“After the welfare issues the government has identified, it really is inappropriate to continue for another two years because we're breaching our on animal welfare laws,” activist Summer Aitken said.

“It’s not acceptable.”

The group has written an open letter which it will send to Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper, asking him to reconsider facilitating the trade.

“They can end it immediately if they choose to and that's what we're calling for.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Members of Taranaki Animal Save near Port Taranaki on Monday evening to protesting the export of livestock by sea.

On April 14, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced all livestock exports from New Zealand by sea will be banned by 2023.

It cames after a two-year review of the live export trade, which began in 2019.

Aitken said Taranaki Animal Save spent two hours on New Plymouth's Coastal Walkway handing out pamphlets and collecting signatures to be presented alongside the open letter, and the response from passers-by had been encouraging.

"It's been really positive,” she said.

There was no time frame for how long they would collect signatures, or when they would deliver the open letter to Port Taranaki.

“We're just keen to collect as many as we can."

The group then protested at the corner of Breakwater Rd and Bayly Rd, from 4pm.