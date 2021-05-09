Animal activists continue bid to speed up end of live animal exports

Members of the Taranaki Animal Rights Group protesting about live export on Saturday.

Despite only eight people turning up to protest the live export trade continuing for two more years, animal advocates said public support for their cause has grown.

Protesters stood on the roadside near Puke Ariki Landing from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday as part of a nationwide protest calling for the government to bring the live export ban forward from 2023 to immediately.

Taranaki Animal Rights Group member Anneka Carlson said they received toots of support from members of the public, which was positive despite a small turnout.

“We had toot, after toot, after toot," Carlson, who is also a New Plymouth district souncillor, said.

It was a stark difference to the rude finger gestures they were used to receiving, she added.

“It feels like more people are onboard.”

Carlson also wanted more transparency from the government on whether the two-year wait for the ban would allow more cows to be exported until the trade ceased, or if it was only honouring previously-agreed contracts.

“This was an opportunity to put the pressure on," she said.