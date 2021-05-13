Shovels ready at Green School New Zealand as $11.7 million expansion project begins

Rachel and Michael Perrett were inspired to build Green School New Zealand after their son's life-changing educational experience at the Green School in Bali.

Work on a private Taranaki school’s $11.7 million shovel ready expansion project is under way.

Earthworks at Green School New Zealand (GSNZ) have been completed in preparation for the futuristic building, which will provide learning spaces, as well as additional toilet facilities for parents and guests, and a playing field.

Designed by Taranaki architects Boon, the main building has been nicknamed the “kina” and construction will start in June.

BOON/Stuff Work on Green School New Zealand's (GSNZ) $11.7 million shovel-ready project

The circular building maintains the unconventional curved lines of the existing “waka” classrooms and features a courtyard in the middle where trees will be planted.

“Physically, earthworks began in January 2021 and are largely completed,” GSNZ chief executive Chris Edwards said in an emailed statement.

“We are now working closely with preferred contractors to establish an agreed timeline for the construction.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The "waka" classrooms of Green School New Zealand.

The work, which is expected to enable the roll to grow from 75 students to 250, is part of the school’s successful application to the Government’s shovel-ready projects scheme.

The decision by Green Party co-leader James Shaw to fund the project created a storm of controversy in August, with state school leaders around the country bemoaning the poor condition of their own buildings.

BOON/Stuff Construction of the ‘kina’ building will begin in June.

The funding was initially understood to be a grant from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The backlash to the decision was most fierce in New Plymouth, where Marfell Community School acting principal Kealy Warren gained national attention for invoicing the Government $26.9m, an equivalent per-student funding level.

Stuff Members of the Marfell Community School in New Plymouth demonstrated just how “shovel-ready” they were for funding following the 2020 announcement that Green School New Zealand was getting millions to build new infrastructure.

After weeks of controversy that at one stage threatened to derail the Government’s election campaign, it was revealed the money for the Green School would be given as a loan.

Edwards said as part of the project they have to meet building milestones and be monitored monthly to make sure it is ticking along.

“Once certain milestones are completed, the loan money is drawn down and passed directly to the companies performing the work,” he said.

“It’s similar to taking out a mortgage to build your home, where you draw down what you need, as you build.”

BOON/Stuff The project will enable the school roll to grow from 75 students to 250.

The “kina” is not just for school students, Edwards said.

“The infrastructure that is planned for this building phase will help us continue to offer opportunities to those beyond our immediate community.”

GSNZ is one of 67 of the 150 shovel ready projects that had begun “physical works” by the end of February.

The Government had predicted the projects would create more than 20,000 jobs across the country, but last week it was revealed the number was now estimated at 11,740.

Edwards said the details of how many people would be working on the Green School build were still being finalised, but it would employ people from a number of industries.

BOON/Stuff This mock-up by shows the kina, as well as a play area and toilet facilities.

“We have had a number of fantastic Taranaki people working alongside us to date and are very proud of the local expertise we have been surrounded by,” he said.

The school, located near the beachside town of Oakura, charges between $16,000 to $24,000 in annual tuition fees for New Zealand students, and $30,00 to $43,000 for international students.

The school also charges a one-off enrolment fee of between $5300 and $3800 per student.