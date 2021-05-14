Stratford locals mostly in favour of water metres, council's other main projects

Huiakama School was one of the 114 Stratford long-term plan submitters and students handed over their submission to Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke recently.

Calls for a Kmart, a national softball pitch, and moving the Southern Hemisphere’s only glockenspiel were among Stratford locals’ submissions to their district council's 10-year plan.

But they were the offbeat requests.

The majority of the 114 submitters simply had their say on the Stratford District Council’s four main projects: bringing in water meters, green and food waste bins, a targeted economic development rate and another council-led subdivision – and most were in favour of them.

On Tuesday, Stratford district councillors will hear from 14 of the submitters on its long-term plan.

Elected members will then deliberate and possibly make changes to the 2021-2031 plan, which is set to take effect from June.

The community’s submissions were made public this week in an agenda.

While it showed a majority were in favour of council’s plans, there was a decent portion who were not.

Forty-three people were in favour of water metres, but 41 voted against.

Many wrote of their concerns about the impact meters would have on large families and those already struggling to pay their bills.

Catherine Tempero was one of the submitters against metering.

“Water meters target the vulnerable,” Tempero wrote. “Those on low incomes are frugal with power and heat in the winter. There is a risk of public health issues arising,”

Fifty-three people voted for green and food waste bins, but 30 were against.

Some encouraged council to educate others to start composting.

Submitter Geoff Sanders wrote: “I recycle my own garden and food waste into compost. I object to paying a rates charge for this; should be user pays.”

Forty-seven people wanted a targeted economic development rate, while 30 did not.

Many raised concerns about the current state of Broadway, including Victoria Waite, who was against a targeted rate.

“The empty shops and dirty windows does not give a good impression of a thriving town,” Waite said. “The owners of the buildings on Broadway need to be held accountable.”

And 61 submitters were in favour of another council subdivision, while 19 were not.

Carl Hinton said: “Stratford is growing, more sections are needed.”

In mayor Neil Volzke’s report to councillors at a meeting this week, he expressed his disappointment at the lack of submissions and low attendance at public meetings.

“While the number of written submissions received is somewhat disappointing, given the amount of work that is gone on to encourage submitters, the questions raised are very valuable,” Volzke wrote.