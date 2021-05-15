New Plymouth man facing another winter living in his car while waiting for a public housing space

New Plymouth man Rei Trow, 35, can’t get a home or job due to his criminal history.

Rei Trow is about to brave his second icy, Taranaki winter sleeping in his car.

The New Plymouth man has an intellectual disability and a criminal history which has stopped him both getting into shelters or securing a job.

He is currently on the waiting list for public housing but doesn’t have much hope he’ll have somewhere to stay anytime soon.

“I’ve been on the waiting list for a year and a half,” Trow said. “I just want a roof over my head.”

He wants a job, too. But his past doesn’t make it easy.

The 35-year-old has already had convictions from nearly two decades ago removed from his history due to his impairment, and is appealing others from more than five years ago, too. He’s hoping that will help him get a job and get into a house.

“You can’t be crashing in your car and then going to work,” he says.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Trow would rather be given less money from the Ministry of Social Development just to have a roof over his head.

Figures from Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, show there were 526 people on the public housing register in Taranaki in December.

Nationally, there are more than 21,000 and Trow is just one of those.

Every night he hunts for a new place to park his car in New Plymouth. To avoid attracting trouble he never stays in the same place two nights in a row, but he doesn’t feel safe.

“It’s hard to find a car park,” Trow said. “And anything could happen.”

Friends of Trow’s supported him in telling his story in the hope someone could help and the New Plymouth man is also in touch with Labour MP Glen Bennett.

He gets $300 a week through the Ministry of Social Development, but said he’d manage with less if he didn’t live in his car.

“I’d rather have four walls and a roof over my head.”

At the age of 17, Trow was charged as an accomplice for serious crimes, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping, in Auckland.

But, in 2005, a psychologist’s report found he had an IQ far lower than the average and earlier this year those crimes were removed from his history.

Trow’s family moved to New Plymouth when he was in his 20s. In the decade that followed he again got into trouble for such offences as shoplifting and assault.

He is working to appeal these convictions too, so he has a clean slate, and a lawyer is submitting that no reference was made to intellectual disability when he was charged.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett has been supporting Trow through his fight to get a job and home. (File photo)

Bennett said he had been in contact with the minister of justice to see what could be done, and tried to get Trow into a shelter, too.

“We've just been basically supporting him,” Bennett said.

Trow admits to his past, but said he’s turned his life around.

He has a certificate to drive a fork lift, has trained as a security guard, and has completed a first aid certificate.

“I’m willing to work,” Trow said. “But I can’t read or write.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff There were 526 people on the public housing register in Taranaki in December, and Trow is just one of those. (File photo)

He’s found accommodation a couple of times, and spent three weeks in an emergency housing hotel, but always ends up back in his car – which is “cold”.

He lives on takeaways as he has nothing to cook with, nor room for it, and spends a large portion of his income fuelling his car to drive around to find a place to sleep.

Trow keeps his car legal, with a registration and warrant of fitness, but admits it’s not the best.

“If my car breaks down on me, I’m homeless.”