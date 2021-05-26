New Plymouth woman finds boxing and loses 50kg

Terri Wood has lost more than 50kgs after taking up boxing and is now set to compete in the North Island Golden Gloves competition.

Terri Wood has lost herself in the sport of boxing – nearly half of herself to be exact.

The New Plymouth woman walked into the city’s Box Office Boxing Club three years ago weighing 110kg.

She was searching for a healthier lifestyle than the one she had. Wood is now more than 50kg lighter and training for her fifth amateur boxing match.

“I am in the best shape I’ve ever been in,” the Ministry of Social Development auditor said.

“I now feel great all the time, I have so much energy, and it transfers into so many other parts of your life. I feel so much better approaching anything.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Terri Wood has lost more than 50kgs since training at Box Office Boxing Club.

Wood has been training since 2020 for her second North Island Golden Gloves Championship in Taupō on June 4 and 5, which is the first big tournament for the year in amateur boxing.

Supplied Wood was 110kg when she first joined Box Office.

Of her four amateur fights she’s won two and lost two, and her goal for Golden Gloves is to win her category.

Wood’s journey into the boxing world began three years ago after she and her husband Gary signed up for the Dirty Dozen, 12-week community challenge.

The challenge gave participants access to discounted classes and activities.

“I wasn’t particularly happy with where I was health wise.

“We tried a bunch of different stuff, but this place stuck with me,” she said.

At the end of the 12 weeks she’d become a member of the Box Office Boxing Club and won the challenge for the biggest transformation.

Then months later she became a trainer, as well as being asked to compete in her first amateur fight after gym co-owner Sam Rapira noticed her potential.

"And now I’m there every day except Sunday.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The 35-year-old is gearing up for the North Island Golden Gloves Championship on June 4 and 5.

Gary didn’t stay at the gym and instead focused on running.

“Part of the reason I kept coming here was because he decided to start running and that sounds like the worst thing in the world to me.”

But going to the gym hasn’t got her off the running hook. It’s now part of the training she undertakes to compete.

“That's the ironic thing,” she said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff “I never imagined this is what would ‘fit’ for me,” Wood said.

Wood encouraged other people who were struggling with a healthy lifestyle to give it a go and challenge themselves.

“When I started I was over 100kgs doing nothing. No fitness whatsoever.”

“I never imagined this is what would ‘fit’ for me. So it's about people giving things a go and trying things in their community.”

Rapira said he was proud of the athlete Wood had become.

“She's an awesome example of someone who puts her mind to it,” he said.

“She was way different physically when she joined, she’s turned into an amazing athlete.”