Full Monty theatre show stripped of tickets as sales break records in New Plymouth

Morris West, Regan Tate, Jimmy Bovaird, Brad Duynhoven, Howard Rozon and Tyler McGlone in The Full Monty, which has broken records at the New Plymouth Little Theatre.

Tickets for a New Plymouth theatre production about a troupe of male strippers have sold out as quickly as the actors get their gear off.

The Full Monty has broken records at the New Plymouth Little Theatre, with some nights fully booked within five minutes.

“People must really want to see us naked,” leading actor Jimmy Bovaird said.

The show is based on the 1997 film, and follows six unemployed steelworkers from Sheffield who form a male striptease group in the hope of making some cash and rebuilding personal relationships.

The show was meant to run from July 14 to 31 at the 84-seat theatre, but the company has extended that by a further five shows until August 7.

So far, 1260 tickets have been sold and the extra five performances means there's an added 420 tickets available.

“It’s an awesome feeling and such a good buzz for us all,” Bovaird said. “Especially the guys - they couldn’t believe we had to add more shows. They’re practising their dance routines extra hard now.”

This week, the six leading men are being fitted for their custom-made G-strings, which must come off at record speed and with one hand.

Monique Matthews Photography/Stuff Morris West, Regan Tate, Jimmy Bovaird, Brad Duynhoven, Howard Rozon and TylerMcGloneThe Full Monty cast can’t believe just how many people want to see them get their gear off.

Director John Lawson thinks the promise of men in G-strings obviously struck a chord with Taranaki.

“It’s unbelievable. We’ve had people begging us for more shows because they missed out.”

When The Full Monty hits the stage, it will mark the start of the New Zealand amateur premiere of the show.

“Twenty shows is a lot of work, but our cast and crew are just buzzing about this.”

Tickets for the five new shows will go on sale at noon on Wednesday, June 2 at www.iticket.co.nz.