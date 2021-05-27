Taranaki businesses say no to paperwork and yes to technology

Location Homes’ Campbell Mattson, holiday park owner Anna Crawford, Yonder’s James Donald and Goodwill Law’s Will Downy shared their thoughts on technology with Done by Nine's Jordan McFadyen and a full room of people on Thursday.

Taranaki bosses who have made the move from paperwork to software say it’s a “game changer” for both them and their clients.

And business directors in the legal, accommodation, and building industries shared their thoughts on how technology is helping them to grow at a Techweek event held at New Plymouth's Do Box on Thursday.

“It's something that sets us apart,” Goodwill Law managing director and lawyer Will Downey said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Will Downey, of Goodwill Law, told the crowd how software has sped up work for him, and clients.

Downey, whose firm is based in Queen St, was on a panel with holiday park owner Anna Crawford, Location Homes’ managing director Campbell Mattson and technology company Yonder’s co-founder James Donald at the event, which was hosted by Jordan McFadyen, founder and director of digital marketing agency Done by Nine.

Downey said the usual process with lawyers’ reports saw a lot of back and forth paperwork, with exorbitant” bills falling on clients.

“It’s very admin heavy. A lot of manual tasks,” he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The room was full, with some people standing, at the 'How Taranaki businesses are using technology' event.

But Downey has he had found different software programmes alleviated a lot of those issues – including people’s fear of calling a lawyer for a quote.

Downey said people will say it takes two weeks to hear back from their lawyer.

“That’s probably because he’s doing it all manually.”

Quotes and queries can now be done online, and clients will receive and automated – yet personal – email less than 30 minutes after they contact the company.

“It’s an example of the efficiency you can achieve."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Anna Crawford has gone from manually booking and setting prices for her accommodation businesses to having it all automated.

Crawford, who owns accommodation in Taranaki and Waitomo, said she had come a long way from when bookings were written in a diary.

She has programmes that do her bookings and streamline her costs – basing them off other accommodation in the area.

“It’s all automated,” Crawford said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Campbell Mattson said technology has been a ‘game changer’ with his business, Location Homes.

Location Homes’ Mattson also has a system that sends automated, yet personal, emails to clients, which gives him time to deal with enquiries.

He also has software that watches what potential clients look at online, so when they get in touch Mattson already has an idea of what they want.

He admitted it could be seen as a bit “stalkerish”, but said it was beneficial for both him and his clients.

Thanks to streamlining, his business can build one extra house a year as it has helped to get rid of all the “clutter” of manual work.

“That’s been a game changer in our business,” Mattson said.

Mattson also has health and safety software that works for every member of staff on site, notifying him and others if someone is alone on site or there too late.

“That’s beneficial.”