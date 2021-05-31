New Plymouth council fund gives $46k for urupā maintenance

$46k has been given to maintain urupā across the New Plymouth district.

Almost $50,000 has been given from a New Plymouth District Council fund to help maintain urupā.

Te Ātiawa kaumatua Peter Moeahu had pushed for the Manaaki Urupā Grant for a few years.

He had pointed out to New Plymouth district councillors that NPDC maintained district cemeteries but not urupā (Māori burial grounds).

Moeahu had said the 1964 Burial and Crematorium Act breached the Treaty of Waitangi because it made distinctions based on race, as well as the Human Rights Act and was “an affront to natural justice”.

Over two rounds from September to March, NPDC received 15 urupā applications seeking a total of $68,081.27.

Twelve urupā have received a share of $46,269.

The support is similar to that which NPDC makes available each year to the four rural cemeteries at Huirangi, Lepperton, Tikorangi and Tongapōrutu, a council report said.

Puketuakura urupā, on Epiha Rd in Waitara, received the highest amount: $9800.

Moeahu said on Friday he was pleased with how the fund was going.

“I think it shows there is definitely a demand.”