Taranaki kindergarteners get warm fuzzies from winter PJs

This winter, four-year-old Karmyn Papuni is going to be “warm and cozy in my blankie and my pyjamas”.

Karmyn and other children at Waitara Central Kindergarten were delighted with their new jammies, which they received after 1400 pairs were donated to the Waitara Initiatives Supporting Employment Trust (WISE) drive for those in need across Taranaki.

Each tamariki (child) gets two pairs – one for this winter and one to grow into for next year.

Karmyn loved her new PJs, one pair of which was purple – her favourite colour.

Evelyn Yu, 3, liked the butterflies on hers.

Teacher Lani Kaponga said seeing the faces of the tamariki was what it was all about.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Harleigh Adam, 4, was thrilled.

“It takes a community or a village to raise a child and this for us signifies we’re all in the same waka together.”

The kindy also received a mud kitchen built from an old barbecue at Friday's handover, while Sandy’s Food Truck came along to provide free kai for a special lunch.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff WISE general manager Paul Scouller spoke to the kids.

Petunia Twala, from Wise, said they had wondered at the start if they would hit 200 pairs of PJs and just wanted to thank the community.

“We’re actually able to give each child brand new pyjamas.”