Five Labour MPs 'strongest Taranaki representation ever'

Labour MPs Glen Bennett, Angela Roberts, Andrew Little, Stephanie Lewis and Adrian Rurawhe were in New Plymouth to launch their new office.

There were red scarves, red serviettes and one MP wore a lovely red coat as the five members of Parliament linked to Taranaki launched their new office space.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett, Whanganui MP Stephanie Lewis, Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe, Taranaki King-Country candidate Angela Roberts and former New Plymouth candidate Andrew Little took part in the launch, and the space was blessed by Ngati Te Whiti.

Little said having the five Labour MPs with links to the region would be Taranaki's strongest representation ever, and paid tribute to Bennett's efforts.

“Glen is so deeply embedded in the Taranaki community.

READ MORE:

* Labour sets up in central New Plymouth office

* Election 2020: What a sea-change to the left means for Taranaki

* Childhood experience figures large in New Plymouth Labour MP's maiden speech to Parliament



“I think I have an hour of funding a month that goes into this office because I can’t let go,” Little, who grew up in New Plymouth, said to chuckles from the crowd.

Predictably, there was praise for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Government.

“We're at an important time in our history. I think we better understand ourselves as a nation.”

LISA BURD/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett addressed the crowd.

Bennett finished the speeches with a quote from American writer and activist Gloria Watkins, known under the pen name bell hooks​: “‘Love is profoundly political. Our deepest revolutions will come when we understand this truth.’

“Let’s go out and love and let’s go out and be political.”

They'd already had one protest this week, Bennett said – a group of people opposed to vaccination.

At the launch, there was a hydrogen-powered barbecue providing kai and a people-powered smoothie bike to show “a new future doesn't have to be scary”, Roberts said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Taranaki-King Country candidate Angela Roberts and Labour supporter Marie Ardern (the Prime Minister’s aunt) have a go at the smoothie bike.

“I believe in the power of the collective and collaboration and partnership,” she earlier told the crowd of about 80 people.

The MPs would be there occasionally and had staff on the ground.

“This is the Taranaki base but our work's actually out in the community,” Bennett said.