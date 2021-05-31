Ping-pongers gather for neighbourhood bragging rights in New Plymouth battle of the suburbs

Alene Spice and Vicky McKenzie from the Fresh Princess of Bel Air (Princess St) in action.

Ping-ponging pirates and batters from Beach St were among the neighbourhood teams battling to see who was top of the tier for table tennis.

It was a fine balance between intensity and hilarity as 10 teams from the New Plymouth suburbs of Fitzroy and Strandon dressed up to claim ping-pong bragging rights on Saturday night.

LISA BURD/Stuff The 10 teams gather for ping ping and neighbourhood fun – and plenty of dress-up.

The tournament, held in the Fitzroy Surf Lifesaving Club, was the idea of TVNZ's Hadyn Jones, of Good Sorts and Fair Go, who was given a ping-pong table for his 40th birthday a few years ago.

And what started in Jones’s Fitzroy garage soon spread.

READ MORE:

* Birth of a New Plymouth ping pong classic

* A decade of the best of people from TVNZ's man in New Plymouth - Hadyn Jones



“It’s just good to see the community get together for no other reason than to get together,” Jones said.

“It’s pretty funny – you’ll be biking round the neighbourhood and see garages open and people practising.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Mark Brown and Jeremy Spice in action for Princess St.

With tables labelled as neighbourhood locations – such as East End Skate Park and Pig Out Point – the teams played in pairs as they tried to win as many first-to-five-pointers

There were the exercisers in flouro colour-clashing gear, road workers complete with a cone and stop-go sign, and one pirate whose toy sword, tucked into his belt and sticking out behind him, was effective at keeping people from getting too close.

LISA BURD/Stuff The tournament started after Hadyn Jones was given a ping-pong table for his 40th a few years ago.

The event raised $400 for the Taranaki Retreat mental health charity.

Money from the bar went to the surf lifesaving club – “we're saving lives tonight”, Jones told the assembled teams – and there also a collection for the New Plymouth Food Bank.

Ultimately, the Chilman Choppers defended their title, beating the Fitzroy Fockers in a great final.

Jones said they are planning to hold the event again next year.

The money from the bar goes to the surf lifesaving club – “we're saving lives tonight”, Jones informed them – and they also had a collection for the food bank.

Ultimately, the Chilman Choppers defended their title, beating the Fitzroy Fockers in a great final.