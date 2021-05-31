Ping-pongers gather for neighbourhood bragging rights in New Plymouth battle of the suburbs
Ping-ponging pirates and batters from Beach St were among the neighbourhood teams battling to see who was top of the tier for table tennis.
It was a fine balance between intensity and hilarity as 10 teams from the New Plymouth suburbs of Fitzroy and Strandon dressed up to claim ping-pong bragging rights on Saturday night.
The tournament, held in the Fitzroy Surf Lifesaving Club, was the idea of TVNZ's Hadyn Jones, of Good Sorts and Fair Go, who was given a ping-pong table for his 40th birthday a few years ago.
And what started in Jones’s Fitzroy garage soon spread.
READ MORE:
* Birth of a New Plymouth ping pong classic
* A decade of the best of people from TVNZ's man in New Plymouth - Hadyn Jones
“It’s just good to see the community get together for no other reason than to get together,” Jones said.
“It’s pretty funny – you’ll be biking round the neighbourhood and see garages open and people practising.”
With tables labelled as neighbourhood locations – such as East End Skate Park and Pig Out Point – the teams played in pairs as they tried to win as many first-to-five-pointers
There were the exercisers in flouro colour-clashing gear, road workers complete with a cone and stop-go sign, and one pirate whose toy sword, tucked into his belt and sticking out behind him, was effective at keeping people from getting too close.
The event raised $400 for the Taranaki Retreat mental health charity.
Money from the bar went to the surf lifesaving club – “we're saving lives tonight”, Jones told the assembled teams – and there also a collection for the New Plymouth Food Bank.
Ultimately, the Chilman Choppers defended their title, beating the Fitzroy Fockers in a great final.
Jones said they are planning to hold the event again next year.
The money from the bar goes to the surf lifesaving club – “we're saving lives tonight”, Jones informed them – and they also had a collection for the food bank.
Ultimately, the Chilman Choppers defended their title, beating the Fitzroy Fockers in a great final.
Stuff