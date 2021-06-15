Hopefuls flock to New Plymouth Kiwibuild open homes ahead of ballot

McDonald’s shift manager Catriona Oates, 20, is hoping to buy a property at New Plymouth's Kiwibuild development – but first she’ll need to be one of the lucky ones drawn in the ballot.

Catriona Oates is going to put her name down for the ballot on most of the New Plymouth Kiwibuild homes – she says it’s her only shot at getting into the property market.

The 20-year-old McDonald's shift manager was one of the dozens of potential buyers roaming the remaining Discovery Development properties on the first day of open homes for the ballot at the weekend.

The 26 homes were opened to the public from 11am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday, and will be opened again for the following two weekends, before the ballot opens at 9am on June 21.

LISA BURD/Stuff The first open home on Saturday was a popular event at the new Marfell neighbourhood.

Oates said she had been considering buying a Kiwibuild home since construction started so she could get into the property market.

Having watched house prices skyrocket she said the Kiwibuild homes is the one option she could afford.

READ MORE:

* Four-month wait: Auckland family's Kiwibuild dream so close, yet so far

* Popularity of New Plymouth KiwiBuild development sees introduction of ballot system, angering potential homeowner

* Buying a $400k New Plymouth KiwiBuild house a 'no brainer', first-home buyer says



“This is a way,” she said.

Oates spent her Saturday morning enthusiastically walking through all the homes with her parents. She liked the odd numbered homes the best.

She thought it was good that the ballot system was based on luck, not the amount of money someone could bid.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, which runs the Kiwibuild development would not say how many people had showed interest in buying a home through the ballot system.

“I am excited,” she said. “And if I get pushed out it’s like it’s nothing I’ve done.”

There are 26 standalone and duplex houses left in the development, with three-bedroom homes costing $420,000 and four-bedroom homes $440,000.

In Reinz’s latest report, New Plymouth's median house price in April was $620,000.

LISA BURD/Stuff The remaining homes cost close to $200,000 less than New Plymouth’s April median house price.

The ballot opens at 9am on Monday, June 21, and comes to an end at 11.59pm on Monday, June 28.

Those eligible for Kiwibuild can put their name down for as little or as many of the homes as they like.

The ballot system has previously been criticised by a New Plymouth mother, who thought she would finally enter the property market at 50 through the Kiwibuild’s first-in, first-served process.

Then, due to popularity of the New Plymouth properties the selling system changed to a ballot.

In an emailed statement, a spokesman from Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, which runs the Kiwibuild development, would not give numbers of how many people had showed an interest in the ballot.

He said it was best to check in on how many people had signed up for the ballot once it opened.