One person seriously injured in school bus and van crash on SH3, Taranaki
One person is trapped in a vehicle with serious injuries after a van and school bus collided on State Highway 3 in central Taranaki.
Officers were called to the crash, near Eltham, at 7.30am, a police media spokeswoman said.
It is understood a van and school bus collided south of Ngaere School.
The spokeswoman said one person was still trapped in a vehicle and seriously injured.
The road is partially blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted along Cheal Rd.
- MORE TO COME