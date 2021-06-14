One person seriously injured in school bus and van crash on SH3, Taranaki

Traffic is being diverted along Cheal Rd after a van and school bus collision in Ngaere, central Taranaki.

One person is trapped in a vehicle with serious injuries after a van and school bus collided on State Highway 3 in central Taranaki.

Officers were called to the crash, near Eltham, at 7.30am, a police media spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

* Person taken to hospital after three-car crash in New Plymouth CBD

* Driver injured after crashing into power pole in Ohawe

* Man remains in ICU after Wednesday crash in Okato



It is understood a van and school bus collided south of Ngaere School.

The spokeswoman said one person was still trapped in a vehicle and seriously injured.

The road is partially blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted along Cheal Rd.

- MORE TO COME