Sun disappears for a week as heavy rain warning issued for Taranaki Maunga

The Tasman Sea was a chocolate brown on Monday thanks to heavy rain – and the bad weather is set to stay for much of the week.

After a weekend reminiscent of summer, Taranaki is now looking down the barrel of a week of rain.

A heavy rain warning has been issued by MetService for Taranaki Maunga, with a further 60 to 90 millilitres of rain expected to fall between 9am and 7pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for North Taranaki, including east of the maunga, and also Waitomo, Taumarunui and Tongariro National Park until 8pm.

In South Taranaki, northerlies were strong in exposed places.

The rain and wind is set to ease on Monday evening, but the clouds are set to stay.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A seagull gets its feet wet in the rainy weather.

On Tuesday and Wednesday it'll be mostly cloudy a part from the odd shower, with warm winter highs of 17 and 18 degrees Celsius.

But the rain returns on Thursday through until Sunday, this time with chillier temperatures in the mid-teens.

The rain has also meant the return of the Wind Wand on Tuesday has been delayed, as it’s delivered via helicopter.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Due to the weather, the return of the Wind Wand has been postponed until Thursday. (file photo)

The Len Lye sculpture has been missing from New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway since March as it underwent maintenance.

“Unfortunately the wet weather has meant it has been postponed. Hopefully it will be Thursday, weather dependant,” a New Plymouth District Council media spokesperson said in an email.

The week of rain is a stark contrast to the weekend’s weather, where the region basked in sunshine and warm temperatures on a wind-less Saturday.

LISA BURD/Stuff A lack of wind on Saturday proved challenging conditions to catch a decent wave at Fitzroy Beach.

But don't worry, the sun is set to return eventually next Monday, with a southeasterly wind blowing the clouds away.