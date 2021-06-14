Watch: Truck driver captures near head-on collision on blind corner of Mt Messenger

Truckie of 42 years, Chris Wise, "couldn't believe it" when a car overtook him on the winding Mount Messenger, north of New Plymouth, just missing an oncoming motorcyclist.

A long-time truckie's dash cam has caught the moment a car overtook him on a blind corner and almost collided head-on with a motorcyclist.

Chris Wise, 62, was travelling north over Mt Messenger and, moments after passing through the tunnel, saw a car next to him in his side mirror, overtaking him on a blind corner.

The Mōkau man's dash cam then catches the moment a motorcyclist rounded the corner to the very left of its lane, missing the car by less than half a metre.

“I am going: oh no. I could not believe it,” Wise said. “It is just lucky it was not a car.”

READ MORE:

* Dash cam captures the moment a teenage cyclist is thrown into the air in Sydney collision

* Family's near miss in Otago recorded on dash cam

* Dash cam captures near miss at dangerous Rangitata intersection

* Watch: Dash-cam video captures bus ploughing into parked cars in Auckland



Wise is glad his camera was not recording sound as it would have caught some expletives.

The car had not been behind him for very long, as Wise only spotted it in his rear vision mirror as he was approaching the tunnel, less than 30 seconds before the near-collision.

“It was not as if he was getting impatient.”

Chris Wise/Supplied Chris Wise said that in the decades he has been driving trucks, he is seeing motorists take more and more risks.

This was the second time someone had overtaken him around that spot on the mountain, where it was corner after corner, Wise said.

“It is a place you do not expect people to be passing you.”

A $280-million project will soon see Mt Messenger, the winding road travellers coming to Taranaki from the north have endured for decades, bypassed by a 5.2-kilometre faster and safer route.

Wise said he took the footage to the Mōkau police station the next day but as he had uploaded it to social media the night before, the officer was already aware.

Chris Wise/Supplied The car was about half a metre from the motorbike.

His original post was shared more than 500 times.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed officers had received a complaint.

Wise has been driving trucks for 42 years and has had his business, Chris Wise Contracting, for 20 of those.

His work sees him drive all over Taranaki and parts of the North Island, and he regularly travels over Mt Messenger.

He says drivers are taking more risks than they used to.

“Over the years it is getting worse and worse,” he said. “It just does my head in – that is what we have to put up with all the time.”

Wise admits not all truck drivers are perfect but said he tried his best to do right by cars.

“Every opportunity I get, I pull over and let cars go.”