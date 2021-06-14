Watch: Truck driver captures near head-on collision on blind corner of Taranaki gorge

Truckie of 42 years, Chris Wise, "couldn't believe it" when a car overtook him on the winding Mount Messenger, north of New Plymouth, just missing an oncoming motorcyclist.

A long-time truckie's dash cam has caught the moment a car overtook him on a blind corner in a Taranaki gorge and almost collided head-on with a motorcyclist.

Chris Wise, 62, was travelling north over Mount Messenger and, moments after passing through the tunnel, saw a car next to him in his side mirror, overtaking him on a blind corner.

The Mōkau man's dash cam then catches the moment a motorcyclist rounded the corner to the very left of its lane, missing the car by less than half a metre.

“I’m going ‘oh no’. I couldn't believe it,” Wise said. “It’s just lucky it wasn’t a car.”

Wise is glad his camera was not recording sound as it would have caught far worse expletives.

The car had not been behind him for very long, as Wise only spotted it in his rear vision mirror as he was approaching the tunnel, less than 30 seconds before the near-collision.

“It wasn’t as if he was getting impatient.”

Chris Wise/Supplied Wise said in the decades he's been driving trucks, he's watch motorists take more and more risks.

This was the second time someone had overtaken him around that spot, where “it’s corner after corner”, he said.

“It’s a place you don't expect people to be passing you.”

Wise said he took the footage to the Mōkau police station the next day, but as he had uploaded it to social media the night before, the officer was already aware.

Supplied/Stuff The car was about half a metre from the motorbike.

His original post was shared more than 500 times.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed officers had received a complaint.

Wise has been driving trucks for 42 years and has had his business, Chris Wise Contracting, for 20 of those.

His work sees him drive all over Taranaki and parts of the North Island, and he regularly travels over Mount Messenger.

He says drivers are taking more risks than they used to.

“Over the years it’s getting worse and worse,” he said. “It just does my head in – that’s what we have to put up with all the time.”

Wise admits not all truck drivers are perfect, but said he tries his best to do right by cars.

“Every opportunity I get I pull over and let cars go.”