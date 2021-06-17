Council working through hurdles for two key Taranaki walking and cycling trails

Te Ara a Ruhihiwerapini is set to follow the pathway of Ruhihiwerapini on an old paper road.

Two multimillion-dollar New Plymouth trails may have money set aside for them, but there are still hurdles to be cleared by the district council before construction can go ahead.

As part of its draft 10-year long-term plan, the New Plymouth District Council plans to extend the award-winning Coastal Walkway from Bell Block to Waitara, and build a trail, called Te Ara a Ruhihiwerapini, through the Kaitake Ranges from the mountain to the sea at Oakura.

However, both projects have faced opposition from hapū groups, and Te Ara a Ruhihiwerapini is now more than a year behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the $23.7 million Coastal Walkway extension hinges on subsidy funding from Waka Kotahi NZTA of around $10m.

Waitara councillors have said the walkway would be a boon for the north Taranaki town.

However, during the LTP process a submission from Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Trust and Ngā Hapū o Te Atiawa said they did not support the extension.

They argued it would pass through significant areas for Puketapu Hapū, Manukorihi Hapū, Otaraua Hapū and Pukerangiora Hapū.

Their submission said they were witholding support because iwi had not been given the opportunity to highlight critical issues or provide recommendations on how these could be mitigated, or been told how the budget would cover this.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, trust pouwhakahaere (chief executive) Dion Tuuta said the council was taking a constructive approach towards engagement.

“We are working well together,” he said.

And in a text, mayor Neil Holdom said the project’s draft budget included funding to work with those affected, including iwi and hapū.

At a meeting of the strategic projects committee on Wednesday , infrastructure boss David Langford said the project relied on Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency funding.

A previous council report put Waka Kotahi's contribution at $10.7m.

“We’ll only start the project if Waka Kotahi confirms that it will fund the project,” he said.

Langford also said no land had been bought to allow the walkway to pass through.

There were still several steps to take, including confirming the route, which is likely to be at least partly inland.

Meanwhile, Te Ara a Ruhihiwerapini​ is already a year behind schedule, a report tabled at the meeting said.

The trail is a joint project between the NPDC and Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) and is being heralded as a potential tourism attraction for walkers and cyclists that would take people from the maunga to the moana.

The TRC has pledged $3.5m of funding and $2.7m was put in the NPDC draft long-term plan.

After initially backing the project, and even gifting the trail its name, Ngā Māhanga a Tāiri, a grouping of two hapū from the area, said they now opposed the trail going through their land.

During the LTP hearings, spokesman Tāne Manu told the council there was no budget to deal with concerns uncovered in a cultural impact assessment.

Council staff were later directed to work in partnership with Ngā Mahanga a Tairi, and $90,000 of general rates funding was added over the three-year construction period to address issues raised in the assessment.

Manu said the hapū representatives had not met recently and so declined to comment at this time.

Langford told councillors on Wednesday that the cultural impact assessment made 17 or 18 recommendations, most of which would be no issue, but there were sticking points that had to be negotiated.

These sticking points included the potential impact of having cyclists and large groups of people traversing the native bush, which the hapū groups were not keen on, Langford said.

The report said council officers were arranging hui with the representatives of Ngā Mahanga a Tairi and Ngāti Tairi hapū, to discuss the details of how their cultural values, as set out in the assessment, “could be meaningfully incorporated” in the project.

This will include formalising a partnership approach to delivering the project.

The report said there had been a number of challenges during planning, including extended consultation with residents, iwi and hapū to work through concerns before filing for resource consent.

“As a result, this project is now running approximately one year behind the original schedule.”

Work was now set to start in summer 2021/22, but this is still subject to working with hapū to address concerns, the report said.

“It should be noted that this has the potential to further delay the project,” the report said.