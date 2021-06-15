The party's over: Covid-19 brings end to New Plymouth's only dedicated nightclub

55 club owner Dillon Wilson said the recent closure of his bar is sad for New Plymouth, but he’s looking forward to spending time with his daughter.

New Plymouth's only dedicated nightclub has shut its doors for the last time, with Covid-19 partly to blame.

“It is very sad for New Plymouth,” said Dillon Wilson, owner of the 55 club on Devon St East.

The Good Home and Our Place are now the two main late-night dancing bars in the city, while Crowded House, Decanta and Peggy Gordon’s also stay open late.

Wilson, who has owned the 17-year-old nightspot for five years, said there were a number of reasons he chose to let it go, but the effect of Covid was a big one.

“Post-Covid, nightlife never really recovered in New Plymouth,” Wilson said. “It’s a very different place now.”

Due to alert level restrictions, including the ‘Three S’s’ during level 2 that meant people had to be seated at bars, 55 was only able to open for seven months of last year.

“Had Covid not happened, this might have been a different story.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Wilson said Covid-19 greatly affected his business.

Before last year’s events, Wilson had about 30 staff – he only had seven in the end.

“They’re all really sad. It’s like a little family.”

Wilson said another reason for closing was to have more time for himself and family. His 16-year-old daughter Bridgette has recently moved in with him.

Last Saturday was the first time Wilson had not worked since buying the club.

He also thought New Plymouth nightlife was going downhill.

“The landscape is not great,” Wilson said. “I think it’ll probably get worse before it gets better. It always has its ups and downs.

“There’s enough people going out for maybe two bars.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Mark Louis, who co-owns Our Place bar, said his late night business was going well. (File photo)

Our Place bar co-owner Mark Louis said it was like an end of an era seeing 55 close, as he was one of the people who opened it in 2004.

“It’s sad to see another place go – I’m all for competition,” Louis said.

But he didn’t think nightlife, for which his bar opens on a Saturday night, had dropped off too much.

“We’re going fine,” Louis said. “I think there might be slightly less people going out late night.

“I don’t think it’s changed a whole lot.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The Good Home owner David Stones said it was sad to see a fellow hospitality business close. (File photo)

David Stones, who owns The Good Home, Rooftop Bar, and Icons Sports Bar, agreed.

“New Plymouth nightlife is buoyant,” Stones said. “I believe we're doing OK.”

But he admitted it has been tough.

“Covid hasn’t been great for everybody.”

Stones also shared the same view as Louis on seeing a fellow business shut.

“It’s sad to see another hospitality business close – the more that stay open the better,” Stones said. “It’s sad for the city.”