Mother-of-two launching organisation to feed young families during their most stressful days

Taranaki mother of two, Lynley Stringer, is starting up a branch of Bellyful, a meal-providing charity for young families.

When Lynley Stringer gave birth to premature twins, her family pitched in to help.

But, the mother of two knows not all young families are as lucky, and she is bringing a charity to New Plymouth that helps with one of the most important parts of every day life – cooking.

Stringer is starting up a branch of Bellyful, a volunteer-run national organisation which pre-cooks meals for families who need occasional help during stressful times.

“Life just gets really hard sometimes,” she said.

Stringer, her husband, James, and their 3-year-old twin boys, Oliver and Charlie, moved home to Taranaki in March after 17 years living in Auckland and Brisbane.

Once home, she made the call she wanted to help others, and is now looking for volunteers to join her.

“I do really like volunteering and I wanted to do something different,” Stringer said. “There’s a lot of people doing a lot of amazing things in New Plymouth. The more organisations we have, the better.”

Stringer knows all too well what it's like struggling with young children and wants to help New Plymouth families in that boat.

When she was in Auckland she was part of a parents’ group which would refer families on to Bellyful to receive meals when they were struggling.

“Three meals show up at your doorstep with a friendly face dropping them off.”

The organisation does not focus on financial pressures but is more concerned with emotional pressures – where not having to worry about cooking is a massive relief.

Families can put themselves forward or be referred by other organisations or family and friends.

“They can say ‘I know next week’s going to be really rough, can I have some meals?’”

She knows first hand what it’s like to struggle with raising children.

When Stringer had her boys a month early, her mother and mother-in-law shared staying and helping for four months.

“It was still so hard,” she said. “And some people don't have that support.”

Bellyful has been running for 12 years, with each individual branch running and funding itself.

In that time it has made more than 166,000 meals and fed 30,000 families.

It makes four main meals, including beef lasagne and red lentil soup, which are basic but child-friendly, Stringer said.

She plans to start cooking in mid-to-late August and will be using the New Plymouth Boys’ High School kitchen for their ‘Cookalthons’ – where the volunteers will prepare food for the coming weeks.

“Initially it will be quite small,” Stringer said. “And be about 300 meals once we get cracking.”

A volunteers’ information evening will be held at 7.30pm on July 5 at Plunket New Plymouth. All are welcome.