Pedestrian crossing coming for SH3 in Inglewood, board told

Sarah Downs from Waka Kotahi NZTA shared plans with the Inglewood community board, for a new pedestrian crossing controlled by lights on SH3, Rata St.

A Taranaki town will be “overwhelmed with delight” to know a long-pleaded for pedestrian crossing is on its way, a district councillor said.

The Inglewood community has long campaigned for a crossing near a popular dairy on Rata St, State Highway 3, on the New Plymouth side of the town centre.

Heavy traffic counts make the road a nightmare to cross, particularly at peak times, and Councillor Marie Pearce told a Waka Kotahi NZTA representative that school children get impatient and run across.

READ MORE:

* 'There will be a fatality' - Inglewood's plea for a safe state highway crossing

* Parking changes after girl, 7, dies at crossing



There were often logging trucks coming through and kids trying to dodge the traffic, said Pearce, who was speaking during a workshop following Tuesday’s Inglewood Community Board meeting.

“You’ll see the kids scoot across on their bikes and you hold your breath,” she said.

A petition for a crossing was likely to get 2000 signatures in a town of 3000 people, she added.

Sarah Downs, Waka Kotahi system design manager for the central North Island, presented a draft plan for a crossing to the board members.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The draft plan for the crossing will go out for community consultation.

It includes a 100mm-high crossing with signals to control the traffic, as well as crossing areas for nearby Hinau St.

Downs said Waka Kotahi's data, taken on November 24, 2020, showed 48 people were recorded crossing in a six-hour period, with 38 across Hinau St.

The annual average daily traffic volumes for the road – including all days of the week – is 11,337 vehicles.

The concept plans are set to go out for consultation in July and August, with the aim of construction this summer, knowing that they had guaranteed funding, Downs said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The plans were discussed following an Inglewood Community Board meeting.

New Plymouth District Council has put aside $450,000 to get the job done, but infrastructure manager David Langford said they would be looking to get the money back retrospectively.

Pearce said it was wonderful news, although some people may be upset by the loss of parking or putting bus stops in front of their homes.

“Overall, the community will be overwhelmed with delight. It's fantastic.”