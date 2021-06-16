Going to market for quotes on rebuilding the East Stand at Yarrow Stadium a big risk Labour MPs told

Yarrow’s Stadium West Stand, due to be earthquake strengthened by March 2022, will not be a ‘’new sparkly stand’’, but a stronger version of what it was before.

The $50 million redevelopment of Yarrow Stadium is on time and on budget, but the rise in building costs poses a ‘’significant risk’’, the chairman of the Taranaki Regional Council has warned.

David MacLeod was speaking as he accompanied members of Labour’s finance and economic development caucus on a site visit on a wet and miserable Tuesday.

The unknown is what will happen when the council, which owns the stadium, goes to the market to get quotes for rebuilding the East (TSB) Stand, MacLeod said.

‘’With where building costs are going in New Zealand, we don’t know what effect that would have.’’

Members of the Labour caucus donned hard hats and carried umbrellas to brave the weather and get a close-up look at the progress that has been made at the stadium.

The field at Yarrow Stadium looks small and abandoned.

Huge lights were lying on the grass, in neat rows, along one end of the field. The East has lost its roof and the West Stand’s seats have gone to reveal the thick clay that had been covered over for years.

The new East Stand will be closer to the field than the current stand, MacLeod said.

‘’That will be a far better experience for the players as well as the crowd.’’

The shape of the new stand is still being discussed.

‘’Once that’s decided we can go through the tender process. That will be taking place when the ground is being used again.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council, including chief executive Steve Ruru and chairman David MacLeod, hosted members of Labour’s finance and economic development caucus, including New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett to a wet tour of Yarrow Stadium.

The West Stand, also called the Noel and Melva Yarrow Stand, along with the field and new lights, is expected to be finished by March next year.

It will be in use while the East Stand is being built behind fences.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The East Stand is being demolished and its replacement will be built closer to the field.

MacLeod said the West Stand will not not be a ‘’new sparkly stand’’, but a safer version of what was there before.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett said up to 500 jobs have been created through the rebuild, which is one of the Government’s shovel-ready investments to boost the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘’I think it creates jobs. It injects money into the economic and turns a redundant sports stadium into a rugby park and sports stadium that is much needed.

“As lovely as it is to hang out in Inglewood and watch rugby there, I’m sure people are missing Yarrow Stadium.’’

He said the caucus visit was “a day to showcase some of the initiatives that are going on in Taranaki in terms of science and innovation.

“Colleagues were particularly taken with Hiringa Energy and the work they’re doing around clean hydrogen and what that means for NZ.”

Committee chair Helen White, a list MP from Auckland Central, agreed.

‘’I think there is a lot of ignorance about the potential of clean hydrogen, and it was a pretty stunning demonstration of the kind of energy and innovation involved in the industry.”

The committee were also due to visit other parts of New Venture Taranaki, Witt, and Ara Ake followed by dinner at Shining Peak Brewing.