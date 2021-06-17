Saving coral reefs a driver for New Plymouth skincare entrepenuer

Glen Stephens created the startup Sol+Sea skincare, winners of a $10,000 boost. Pictured with Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

A Taranaki entrepreneur has won a $10,000 boost to help get his natural, ocean-friendly skincare brand into homes around the country.

Glen Stephens is behind Sol+Sea, products that, unlike commercial sunscreens, do not bleach and damage coral.

He has been working on his idea for over three years, and it is currently being trialled by focus groups and New Zealand pro surfers Paige Hareb and Ricardo Christie and America's Cup-winning sailor Blair Tuke.

“What drives [the product] is my passion for the environment and my passion for ocean sports, and a product that works and is safe for the environment," Stephens said, after winning the prize in the Venture Taranaki Power-Up Ideas competition on Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

* Celebrating our best businesses: Taranaki organic health food store Down To Earth

* Sunscreen is killing coral and reefs around the globe



The competition started with 50 business hopefuls attending workshops in February and March.

They were narrowed down to five finalists from April to June.

All received tailored support to help further develop their ideas ahead of the finals night.

Stephens grew up in the Pacific Islands has seen the damage done to coral reefs.

He and wife Zoe started Sol+Sea as a couple and she will also work in the business.

The couple have used $150,000 for start-up costs, and the products are produced in Auckland.

Sol+Sea products are set to go on sale in October.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Sol+Sea’s skincare range marries Stephens’ care for the environment and love of ocean sports.

“I want this to be a household brand name in New Zealand and to protect people when they're out having fun,” Stephens said.

The finals night, held in front of a live audience at the Devon Hotel, saw the five finalists pitch their ideas to a judging panel.

The other four finalists were: Lauren Oehme and Leon Power, Nanobubble Agritech (agricultural technology) – winners of the people's choice awards and $2000; Karen Danenhauer, MamaGaia (a product made from recycled products); Remy Zynfogel, Calypso Science (technology focused on ocean tides and currents) and Jenni Matheson, Mrinali Kumar and team, Kinda Ice Cream (a plant-based food product).

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland said the field was high quality.