One person taken to hospital in a serious condition after two-vehicle crash north of New Plymouth
A person has been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries after a two-car collision north of New Plymouth on Thursday night.
One person was trapped in a vehicle after the smash at the intersection of Main Rd North and Princess St, Waitara, a police spokeswoman said.
The crash occurred just after 6pm, and the road was blocked for about 15 minutes.
Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John attended.