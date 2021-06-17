One person taken to hospital in a serious condition after two-vehicle crash north of New Plymouth

One person was seriously injured after a two car crash north of New Plymouth on Thursday night.

A person has been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries after a two-car collision north of New Plymouth on Thursday night.

One person was trapped in a vehicle after the smash at the intersection of Main Rd North and Princess St, Waitara, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred just after 6pm, and the road was blocked for about 15 minutes.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John attended.