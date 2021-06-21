Retirement village residents puzzling for charity crockery

Nola Hill adds another piece to the 7500 word jigsaw that is keeping residents of Summerset Mountain View busy.

There are a few more pieces of the fundraising puzzle to go yet – provided none are missing.

A group of determined jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts at Summerset Mountain View in New Plymouth are tackling a 7500 puzzle of the New York skyline.

They're also raising money to buy cutlery and crockery for Alzheimers Taranaki’s new building along the way, organiser Nola Hill said.

So far, passers-by, who stop to admire the work, have donated $700 and resident Ian Donald made a small wooden jeep that is part of a silent auction, which is currently sitting at $110.

Hill was hoping they might raise $200, but she is now aiming for $1000.

‘’We might be able to get pots as well. And we might get someone to pay to put in the last piece.’’

The 7500 puzzle idea started off as a joke, Hill said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ian Donald made the wee jeep, which has so far raised $110 in a silent auction.

A volunteer from Hospice Taranaki brings them donated jigsaws to complete, so the Hospice knows if any pieces are missing before the puzzles are put out for sale.

‘’We were asked if we wanted to do a 3000-piece jigsaw. We said, ‘we can’t do that the table’s not big enough’, so it was returned. The next day someone knocked on my door and said ‘Nola, have you looked at your jigsaw table?’’

Hill’s first thought was that someone had wrecked the 2000-piece puzzle they had just completed.

“But it was this huge box sitting there with 7500 pieces on it.’’

There are three regular puzzlers and two thought why not? The third thought a trip to the South Island might be in order.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff This jigsaw should have 7500 pieces, and it’s fair to say those working on it won’t be happy if some are missing.

But she came round, Hill said. And now lots of people come, between 9am and 9pm, and puzzle over which bit goes where. There’s a stack of trays with pieces of different colours, which have been separated out.

Men in the resident’s workshop made the board, which is 2.7 metres long by just over a metre wide, to hold the puzzle.

The group is now challenging other retirement villages to do something similar for a charity fo their choice, Hill said.

‘’When you get old you don’t have to give up, there are always things you can do. Even if we’re in walkers or wheelchairs we can still do things to help others.’’

One jigsaw they finished recently had 25 pieces missing.

‘’Our hopes are the pieces are all there, but the men’s shed are very good, they could make them,’’ she jokes. ‘’They can make anything.’’