Taranaki councils ranked according to rates bills in report

New Plymouth District Council’s rates are in the cheaper half in the country, a new report says. (file photo)

When it comes to average rate bills, New Plymouth District Council is in the cheaper half of the country’s local authorities – but only just.

At an average of $2432 a year per household, New Plymouth District Council sits 36th out of 66 councils, according to the latest Ratepayers’ Report compiled by the Taxpayers’ Union.

Mayor Neil Holdom said: “When you look at what we offer, it shows people get incredible value for money.

“Many of those councils don’t do things like recycling, and their parks and playgrounds aren’t anywhere near the quality of ours. They don’t have the Festival of Lights; they don’t invest more than a million dollars in city development.”

However, ratepayers are facing a 12 per cent rise from July 1, followed by an average six per cent for the following nine years, to pay for the council’s long-term plan, which includes millions of dollars for water infrastructure upgrades.

But Holdom said when councillors were deciding the plan, they noted NPDC’s rates were below the national average of $2571.

Stratford District Council came in at 40th position with an average annual rates bill of $2393, while South Taranaki District Council was 45th with an average per household of $2327.

The place for cheapest council rates is Buller District Council, in the South Island, at an average of $1815.

The most expensive average rates bill was Carterton, which came in $40 ahead of Auckland at $3639.

Whakatāne, Tasman and Manawatū round out the top five.

Waikato District Council refused to respond to the report writer.

The report also rated councils by liabilities and debt, personnel and financial position.

New Plymouth was 11th on the list of the most employees earning over $100,000, with 74, along with Waimakariri.

South Taranaki District Council was 33rd with 29 staff earning over $100,000, while Stratford had seven.

Unsurprisingly, Auckland had the most six-figure earners, with 3161. Otorohonga and Rangitikei had five, while Christchurch City Council failed to respond, Selwyn District Council did not supply the information and Waitomo District Council refused to answer.

Seven NPDC staff earned over $200,000, putting the council in 14th place with Napier and Taupō.

South Taranaki District Council was one of 11 councils with three staff in the $200k pay bracket, while Stratford had no one earning over $200k.