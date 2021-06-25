Death of Taranaki man's mother delays 15,000km trek around New Zealand's coastline

Shane Kidby, pictured with dad Marty and late mum Linda, has pushed out the start date of his massive trek around the country, but he will set off from Te Rerenga Wairua, Cape Reinga, in coming weeks.

A Taranaki father walking New Zealand’s 15,000-kilometre coastline is no longer just doing it for his late brother – it's for his late mother, too.

Shane Kidby had planned to set off from New Plymouth on Saturday on his massive trek to raise money for two organisations close to his heart – Cystic Fibrosis NZ and Taranaki Retreat, a refuge that focuses on suicide prevention.

Last month he changed his location, and start date, so his terminally ill mother, Linda, could see him off from Taranaki.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Kidby is walking to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis NZ and the Taranaki Retreat.

But she died last week, so he has gone back to his original plan – leaving from Te Rerenga Wairua, Cape Reinga, and heading down the western side of the country along Te Oneroa a Tōhē, Ninety-Mile Beach.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki man walking the 15,000km of New Zealand coastline for late brother, dying mother

* Sad news spurs on Taranaki father preparing for 15,000km trek around New Zealand's coastline

* The life-changing drug that could help Brett, 11, live long enough to fulfil his dream



“It's taken on a bit more of a significant meaning for me – it’s for my mum and my brother,” he said. “It's a bit surreal at the moment.”

Supplied Shane and the late Daniel, with dog Toby. Shane will be carrying some of his mother's ashes on his trip as she had asked him to.

Kidby’s brother, Daniel, had Cystic Fibrosis and died at age of six.

As children, the brothers dreamed of exploring New Zealand, and Shane plans to start fulfilling that when he sets a start date, and begins in coming weeks.

But, it’s no longer just a childhood dream, it was a dying wish from their mother.

“She said ‘I'm sorry kiddo, I’m not going to make your starting. But can you do me a favour? Can you take some of my ashes up to Cape Reinga and start the walk with me.”

So, that’s what Kidby's doing and he will wear a pendant with some of her ashes inside on his journey.

“I’m actually looking forward to getting started now,” he said. “I know she’s going to be with me.”

He’s still hosting “a big get together” at Shining Peak Brewing at 10am on Saturday, where people can say their farewells and give him their best wishes.

- Shane is raising money for the charities through a Givealittle called ‘Walking with Wings’. People can follow his progress through social media accounts which have the same name.