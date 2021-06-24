Thursday covid update: Taranaki testing increases after Wellington scare

The Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki St in Wellington was booked out for the day.

Testing for Covid-19 has increased in Taranaki following the ongoing outbreak scare in the capital.

The greater Wellington area moved to alert level 2 at 6pm on Wednesday following a visit from a Sydney tourist who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Nineteen locations of interest have been identified, and there are several flights between Wellington and New Plymouth each day.

On Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said there were no cases in the community to report, and nearly 7000 tests had been completed.

About 2100 of those were in Wellington.

Taranaki District Health Board said there had been an increase in testing over the last couple of days.

“Provisional testing numbers for Wednesday 22nd and [Thursday] have exceeded 160 tests, and are likely to be higher at the end of the day.”

The advice for people who have travelled to Wellington from Taranaki and have been at one of the locations of interest is that they should isolate and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for further advice.

People who have not been at a location of interest, but have been in contact with someone who has, should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms can get tested for Covid-19. There are testing stations at Taranaki Base Hospital, Hāwera Hospital, Waitara Health Centre and Ōpunake Health Centre.

People are advised to call or text ahead for an appointment.