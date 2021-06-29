Snow touches down in Taranaki town for the first time in 10 years

The central Taranaki towns of Stratford and Midhirst woke to snow on Tuesday. The last time it had a decent snowfall was in August 2011.

Police are urging motorists to delay travel and a school has closed as a Taranaki town is blanketed in snow.

A cold Antarctic blast battered the country on Tuesday morning and covered Stratford and Midhirst in snow.

The MetService said temperatures in the region were below five degrees Celsius this morning, but felt like -2.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff It's the first time snow has settled in the region since 2011.

The 97 students of Pembroke School have the day off to play in the snow, as principal Wendy Single made the decision to close the school.

“Our road is covered in snow, it's too dangerous for our families to get here,” she said.

They are the closest school to Taranaki Maunga, and Single believed a few centimetres of snow blanketed the ground.

“It’s the best day ever,” she said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Temperatures felt like -2 degrees Celsius, according to MetService.

Students who had already been dropped off at school had stayed and had snowball fights until they could be collected.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said the town was looking “beautiful”.

“I better go and turn the heater on,” he said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Snow started falling in Stratford early on Tuesday morning.

Volzke said the morning's snow was the thickest he could remember, and it was settling on the roofs of homes and trees.

“It doesn't snow in the town often and when it does it's usually sleety stuff, but this is thick, big flakes,” he said.

The last time it snowed heavily in the region was in August 2011, when a severe winter blast caused a white-out across much of the region, including Hāwera, Stratford and Ōakura, and even Waitara.

Asked if he'd get out in the cold for a snowball fight, Volzke said: “yeah, why not.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Hayley Chesswas, 12, was doing road patrol in the snow for the very first time and was feeling the cold at Stratford Primary School.

Volzke said most schools were still open and the snow would make it a fun day for the students.

Stratford Primary School principal Jason Elder agreed.

“The kids are going to be pretty excited.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Snow in Stratford.

The school was remaining open and kids were arriving in their winter woollies.

“The heaters are on, and it’s toasty and warm,” he said.

Stratford Mountain Club spokesman Rob Needs said a club manager was heading up to check things out, and in a perfect world the Manganui Ski Area would be open by the afternoon.

“We're a little blind as the webcams are covered in snow.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The snow came as part of an Antarctic blast battering the country.

However, Needs said the forecast was looking good for the field to be opened tomorrow, and he encouraged anyone “snow inclined” to clear their work backlog, so their boss would let them take Wednesday off.

“If you're a boss with a skier it will make them a much more loyal employee if you let them take the day off,” he said.

Cardiff Rd resident Miranda Egarr said at 7am there was no snow, but by 8am the ground was covered in the white powder.

“It was quite surreal.”

Egarr experienced the snow dump in 2011, but for her dog Ruby it was a whole new ball game.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Kayden Harrison-Ranford, 10, found enough snow for a snowball fight before class at Stratford Primary School.

“She's never experienced snow.

“She was really inquisitive."

Stratford Mountain House manager Peter Mischefski said four inches of thick snow surrounded the Te Papakura o Taranaki accommodation by 9.30am.

“And it's still snowing,” he said.

“This is a decent dump.”

Snow graters were working to clear the roads leading up to the mountain house and to the Stratford Plateau Carpark, he said.

“People will need to be careful.”

Central District Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads due to the unpredictable wintry conditions.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Stella Fleming, Byron Fleming, Esme Falwasser and Ila Falwasser were pleased to see the snow on their way in to Stratford Primary School.

In a post on Facebook, police advised people to avoid or delay unnecessary travel.

“Those who need to travel are advised to exercise caution - assess local road conditions and use snow chains where necessary,” the post read.

The current blast has caused snow to low levels, severe gales and huge swells in the Cook Strait.

All primary schools in Queenstown have been closed for the day and several key routes in the South Island were closed overnight on Monday.

MetService is warning of a chance of heavy snow in the Taihape area, the hills around Wellington and southern Wairarapa, and the Canterbury plains.