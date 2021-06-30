Taranaki councils 'sitting on fence' following Govt's massive water reform announcement

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services.

Government plans to shake up the country's water network have left Taranaki councils with only a few months to wade through a flood of information in order to make one of the biggest decisions of recent years.

On Wednesday, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta set out a proposal for the water services of the country’s 67 councils to be amalgamated into four publicly-owned entities.

These would be responsible for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and be charged with investing between $125 billion and $185b over the next 30 years.

The entities would be able to borrow money on their own, which will be crucial to their ability to invest. They would also be able to make efficiencies that much smaller councils cannot.

The Government says its plan would save households thousands of dollars a year in water bills.

Taranaki is included in the entity that would cover the centre of the North Island, as well as Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty.

While councils currently own their own pipes and water providers, they would have to merge these into the new water entities if they chose to be included in the reforms.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta made the announcement around 10.30am.

The Government said the water entities would be publicly owned, but it has not revealed how that public ownership would work.

Councils will continue to own the entities, but their ownership will not be to the equivalent of a shareholding, meaning they would have “no financial recognition of ownership”.

Councils have always understood they could opt out of the reforms, and that decision has to be made by December, New Plymouth district councillor Dinnie Moeahu said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Dinnie Moeahu, a first-term New Plymouth district councillor, said he didn’t have enough information to form an opinion on what his council should do. (File photo)

“This will be one of the defining decisions of a generation,” Moeahu said. “I’m nervous.”

Under the proposal, the Government predicts the annual household water bill for the entity covering Taranaki will be $1220 by 2051.

It said that without the changes, the annual bill would be $4300.

Moeahu, a first-term councillor who is known for speaking on behalf of low income families, said he had many questions around where priorities would fall and how much the ratepayer would really benefit over time.

There was a “suspicious side” to him, he added.

“How do we trust it will work?”

SUPPLIED The Government announced the four entities on Wednesday.

The reform plans also include a greater role for Māori and iwi within water service provision.

“There's been a clear intent from Government to try to have a meaningful relationship with tangata whenua," Moeahu said. “Often at times it doesn't result in that way.

“I’ll believe it when I see it.”

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said he was still digesting the details of the plans - deputy mayor Richard Jordan had been reading up until one o'clock in the morning.

“There's a massive amount of information so we’re just trying to understand where New Plymouth District Council sits, across our other peers and what this means for us and our people.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Neil Holdom, the mayor of New Plymouth, said there was a massive amount of information to get through. (File photo)

New Plymouth District Council this week signed off on its 10-year long-term plan, which includes spending $248 million to fix its crumbling water infrastructure.

Holdom said while it was too early to make decisions, the region's councils going their own way could be a possibility.

A previous report from the Taranaki mayoral forum had recommended the region keep its water network in-house, but that was before the Government reforms.

“We don't have all the information and it wouldn't be prudent for us to form a view on what we should do without understanding what the changes are in detail,” Holdom said.

But he said going alone was clearly an option that had been identified in the report and is likely to be one for all the councils to take out to the community for consultation.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Elected members in Stratford are a ‘little wary’ of what the water reforms will mean, mayor Neil Volzke said. (File photo)

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said he would “sit on the fence” until he and councillors had a chance to analyse all the new information, and the extra details that he understood were still to come.

“All councillors, and myself as mayor, are a little wary of what the implications of these water reforms will be.”

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon could not be reached for contact and deputy mayor Robert Northcott said he felt he had not yet analysed the new information enough to comment.