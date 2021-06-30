New Plymouth's Te Rewa Rewa Bridge vandalised with purple spray paint and rude images

Vandals with a can of spray paint have vandalised New Plymouth's famous Te Rewa Rewa Bridge.

Purple graffiti was spotted all over the bridge on Wednesday morning, ruining the photograph which many visitors come hoping to take, of the mountain framed by the whalebone-shaped structure.

The shot most usually head to the bridge to get.

Different spray-painted cartoons and words could be seen on the northern side, while the southern side had mainly text and one large, rude image.

To make matters worse, the bridge underwent the first stage of a makeover earlier this year, using a new type of paint that is expected to better withstand salt spray and wind-blown sand.

A tunnel was set up for the work, temporarily ruining the photo, and the project was completed around Easter.

The bridge has not been re-coated since it was built in 2010, and there were patches dotted around the structure where the paint is peeling.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Scaffolding was set up on the bridge ealier in the year.

The first stage saw contractors trial a new type of paint and get a better understanding on the condition of the existing coating system, so New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) could plan and estimate costs and time frames for the rest of the work.

The second stage will start in early next year, and a similar tunnel will be constructed so the second and larger part of the bridge can be repainted.

NPDC has been approached for comment.