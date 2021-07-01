Person seriously injured in Stratford house fire

Vickie Bulman took this picture of the fire opposite her house in Lear St, Stratford on Wednesday night.

A person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Stratford on Wednesday night.

The Lear St address was fully involved when firefighters arrived, Fire and emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Central shift manager Belinda Beets said.

Two fire appliances from Stratford, one from Toko and a support vehicle from New Plymouth attended the blaze, which occurred at about 10.50pm.

Fire investigators will be on site on Thursday to look into the cause, Beets said.

Vickie Bulman, who lives opposite the house, said she received a text from a friend who works as a linesman and who had been called to the scene to disconnect the property's power supply.

“I heard the sirens but thought it was the police. I did not know it was right outside my house until I opened the curtains.”