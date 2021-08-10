Taranaki landlord's compliance with Residential Tenancies Act under investigation

Egmont Eco Lodge was used as temporary accommodation and emergency housing for four years by the Ministry of Social Development.

A Taranaki landlord's compliance with the Residential Tenancies Act is under investigation after he was prosecuted for failing to lodge a tenant's bond.

Gary Ogle, who runs the Egmont Eco Lodge in New Plymouth, was taken to the Tenancy Tribunal in May by 18-year-old former boarder Aragorn Cavanagh.

Cavanagh had been trespassed from the Egmont Eco Lodge in December, but his $500 bond had not been returned.

The tribunal decision, dated May 27, said Cavanagh was considered a boarder and the bond paid to the lodge by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) on his behalf should have been lodged with the Tenancy Bond Service.

Ogle did not lodge the bond and refused to return it to Cavanagh as he believed the teen's tenancy was not covered by the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA), the tribunal decision said.

Under the act, a landlord must lodge a bond within 23 workings days of receiving payment.

The only exception to this is where one week’s rent or less is received as a bond under a boarding house tenancy.

The act does not apply to premises offering temporary or transient accommodation that is ordinarily provided for less than 28 days, or in cases where a tenant is occupying, under a tenancy agreement, a cabin, caravan, vehicle, tent or building in a campsite for less than 50 days.

It also does not apply in cases where emergency or transitional accommodation is funded wholly or partly under the Special Needs Grants Programme, or any other payment by a government department for emergency housing is being provided.

Ogle argued Cavanagh fell into one of these categories, the tribunal decision said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Aragorn Cavanagh, left, took Ogle to the Tenancy Tribunal after not getting his bond back. Pictured with his representative Ricki Conwell.

However, the tribunal ruled Cavanagh had signed a boarding hostel agreement and ordered Ogle to pay him $1454.01 immediately, which included an $850 non-lodgement of bond fee, the return of the $500 bond, $83.57 of overpaid rent, and a $20.44 filing fee reimbursement.

Ogle is appealing the ruling at a hearing at the New Plymouth District Court in November.

He is also being investigated by the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations team (TCIT) to ensure he complies with the requirements of the Residential Tenancies Act, national manager Steve Watson said.

“This investigation follows concerns highlighted in the media regarding an alleged failure to lodge bonds within the required timeframe,” Watson said in an emailed statement.

“TCIT aims to complete investigations in a timely manner but are not able to provide a timeframe. As this investigation is currently open, we cannot provide any further information.”

An official information act request submitted after the release of the tribunal decision reveals Egmont Eco Lodge was paid $12,131 in Housing Support Product (HSP) Bond Grants and Tenancy Bonds by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) between September 2016 and December 2020.

MSD, regional commissioner Taranaki, King Country, Whanganui Gloria Campbell said these types of grants needed to be filed with the Tenancy Bond Service.

The lodge was also paid $10,996 in emergency housing Special Needs Grants, which do not need to be lodged.

But it is unclear whether the Housing Support Product (HSP) Bond Grants and Tenancy Bonds were lodged.

In an emailed statement, Tenancy Bond Service operations manager Ota Savaiinaea said no bonds had been lodged by Egmont Eco Lodge or under the business’ second name, Egmont Eco Leisure Park.

An OIA request asking if the bonds had been lodged under Ogle's name was declined by Savaiinaea for privacy reasons.

When phoned and asked if he had lodged the bonds under his name, Ogle hung up.

In an emailed statement, Campbell said MSD had not used the lodge as emergency housing since December 2020.

“Egmont Eco Lodge offers rental accommodation for private tenants. MSD does where necessary offer financial assistance to those who need help with rental costs and tenancy bonds, however we are not currently paying for bonds at this location.

“Last year, we made 15 Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants for emergency housing for short periods of time at Egmont Eco Lodge.”