New Plymouth district plan hearings begin on Monday

The first hearing on the proposed New Plymouth district plan gets under way on Monday.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is updating the plan, which lets the public know which areas can be developed, where people can do business, and which sites need to be looked after for future generations.

The first hearing, titled Strategic Direction, starts at 9am and is set down for two days in the NPDC Chambers.

The areas for consideration are Tangata whenua (people of the land), and matters related to Māori land; while history and culture looks at protecting and managing heritage buildings.

Natural environment will look at climate change and protection of the environment, while urban form and development looks at the supply of business land, district zoning and residential development.

More than 20 people from a range of organisations will give evidence at the hearing, including Kainga Ora, Todd Energy, and Bluehaven Commercial Limited.

This is the first hearing as part of the proposed district plan.

The second hearing, begins on July 19 and the final hearing is on July 21.