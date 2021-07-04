Man dies in New Plymouth after falling down bank
A man has died after falling down a bank in the New Plymouth suburb of Marfell.
Emergency services were called to an Endeavour St property at 7.05pm on Saturday after reports of two people falling about two metres.
A police media spokesperson said in an emailed statement both were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.
“One of the men has since died."
The spokesperson had no further information.
Meanwhile, a St John Ambulance media spokesperson said they were only aware of one person being transported to hospital.