Man dies in New Plymouth after falling down bank

A man has died after falling down a bank in the New Plymouth suburb of Marfell.

Emergency services were called to an Endeavour St property at 7.05pm on Saturday after reports of two people falling about two metres.

A police media spokesperson said in an emailed statement both were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

“One of the men has since died."

The spokesperson had no further information.

Meanwhile, a St John Ambulance media spokesperson said they were only aware of one person being transported to hospital.