Hearing under way on growth plan for New Plymouth

The first hearing on the New Plymouth district plan is underway. (file photo)

New Plymouth District has some “catching up” to do to address the demand for housing, a development firm has said.

Kathryn Hooper, principal planner and executive director of Landpro, said its bigger clients had “large numbers of customers who need housing, and very little land available”.

“The land they are working on has not been well planned or scoped, and/or will take a long time to bring to market," said Hooper's submission to the first day of hearings on New Plymouth District Council's proposed district plan, which sets out how growth and development should be managed.

“I am also aware through my emergency housing work that local hotels are providing emergency housing, and temporary emergency housing is becoming permanent.

“There are people in the New Plymouth community who do not have access to safe, healthy housing, and some who have nowhere at all to live.”

The proposed district plan looks at four main issues: growth, a vibrant central city, managing coastal areas, and special purpose areas, including wahi tapū sites.

NPDC district plan manager Sarah Edwards said the current plan had been in place since 2005 and needed updating.

“Our operative plan was developed in the mid-90s at a time when there was very low growth in the district,” she said.

“Our district is changing for sure.”

A submission from Government housing agency Kainga Ora stated that it wanted to create 80-120 public housing places in the Taranaki region by June 2024.

“Kainga Ora will be seeking to deliver a large proportion of this within New Plymouth where there is high housing deprivation.”

It added: “The current operative New Plymouth District Council planning regulations constrain the ability of Kāinga Ora to reconfigure its landholdings to best meet demand.

“Overly restrictive regulations contribute to both land and housing supply issues. This puts pressure on house prices and contributes to the lack of affordable housing options.”

Kainga Ora said it largely supported the plan but wanted amendments that would allow it to deliver more than it currently could.

The hearing, which continues on Tuesday, is the start of a 10-month process, chairman Stephen Daysh said.

More hearings, on other aspects of the plan, will follow later in the month.