Hot showers on the way for Taranaki rugby club thanks to $230k grant

Stratford Eltham rugby player Trent Rowlands is one of the many that will benefit from his club's recent grant.

A rugby club that sits at the foot of Taranaki Maunga is in for a $230,000 make over – and some hot showers.

The Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club has been given $236,793 by Taranaki Electricity Trust's (TET) – which is the biggest grant this quarter by more than $100,000.

Committee member Kerri Dickson said the club showers were getting an upgrade, as well as another shower block done.

“So we’ve got hot water for all the players,” she laughed. “It will be great.”

Dickson said the decision to apply for a grant came after the senior players asked what was going on with the showers as they were cold, and she had no idea there were any issues.

“I said ‘you guys have to tell me, because I don't use them’.”

They're also planning to extend on the memorabilia room, which over the years has started including all the Stratford Old Boys, Stratford and Eltham clubs’ photos and more.

“We’ve got a huge amount of all of our history, all in one room.”

TET was formed in 1993 and receives investment income which is distributed via grants to suitable applicants from the area previously supplied by the Taranaki Electric Power Board.

The area extends to past Uruti in north Taranaki, includes Waitara, Inglewood, Stratford, Eltham and extends as far south as Te Roti.

South of the mountain, the west boundary is Awatuna and the eastern boundary extends well inland past Whangamōmona.

In this quarter it gave out $534,557, and has granted more than $3.2 million in the past year.