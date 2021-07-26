Taranaki District Health Board recruiting for new council to ensure good patient experiences at hospitals

Taranaki DHB project lead consumer engagement Mary Bird and consumer engagement advisor Jake Mills are setting up a new council with the DHB to ensure patient voices are heard.

When a new peer support service for addicts was being set up in Taranaki, people who had lived with addictions were invited to advise and help choose the organisation that would run it.

This was part of an approach by the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) to ensure patients had a good experience across all of its services.

Such arrangements are now to become standard with the establishment of a new consumer (patient) council, that will be the voice for the community, TDHB project lead consumer engagement Mary Bird said.

‘’What we’re talking about is the experience that people have when they’re working face-to-face at a clinician inpatient level. We want to have framework that supports our staff and sets a standard of what we expect of them.’’

That doesn’t mean patients will get everything they want. And if patients have complaints they need to go through the ‘’normal channels’’, Bird said.

‘’We’re talking about a partnership between the clinicians and the patient, so there’s a real understanding between the patient and the staff member about what that person needs, what matters to them, and that they feel welcomed and respected.’’

It wasn’t that long ago decisions were made by clinicians and management about health services and how they were delivered with very little discussion with the patients.

‘’It was like ‘we’re the experts’,” Bird said.

“You went to a doctor and were told what to do. Health is not like that now. It’s about partnership, it’s about the person whose got the health condition having to manage their own condition.”

The TDHB is putting a structure around what already happens, she said.

Consumer engagement advisor Jake Mills said they were looking to recruit a group of nine people who will represent the whole community. They will meet about 10 times a year.

‘’People with lived experience with health services and who bring the ability to objectively govern about what is important. They’ll report to the chief executive with special focus around consumer best practice and patient care around quality improvement.’’

The process is called co-design, making sure there’s a partnership between patients and everything that’s happening across the hospital.

‘’To ensure that equity is a priority we’re focussing on the high needs population - Māori, young people, people with disabilities and rural people. They’re the four target groups we’re looking to represent those people in the group.’

‘’So we’re looking to recruit for that group and go through a formal process to make sure patient experiences are thought about across health.’’

Taranaki DHB executive advisor Channa Perry said when the planning and funding department were setting up a new peer support service for people with addictions they involved a panel of five people who had lived experience of addiction or who had experience of supporting whānau who had addictions.

‘’We involved them in designing what the service would look like and then involved them in the process of determining what an ideal service provider would look like.’’

The panel were also involved in the process of selecting the provider.