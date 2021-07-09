Theft-victim boy, 7, donating to charity after surge of Taranaki kindness

Vann Humphreys, 7, wants to “make a donation to the donations place” after kind Taranaki people tried to help him replace his stolen wallet.

After people showered him with kindness following the theft of his wallet and savings, a 7-year-old Taranaki boy has chosen to pay it forward.

Vann Humphreys’ wallet was taken at the weekend while he was at New Plymouth’s Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, and his mum, Nerissa Wells, posted on social media, calling out whoever would steal from a primary schooler.

The post resulted in many offers to replace Vann’s wallet, and he has been given five times as much money as he lost – which he plans to donate.

“They were people who wanted Vann to know there’s plenty of great people in this world,” Wells said.

The Welbourn School student had gone swimming on Sunday with one of his friends and their family.

Wells said her son “never” takes his wallet out of the house, but wanted to on this occasion.

“He didn’t want his friend’s dad to have to pay.”

Inside the wallet was money Vann had saved up from Christmas and planned to use to buy his own birthday present in a couple of weeks.

But, at the pool, Vann went to have a shower and get changed, leaving his Ben 10 bag and velcro wallet unattended.

SUPPLIED Vann couldn't believe it when he realised his wallet had been taken.

When he returned, his wallet was gone.

“I was really angry and annoyed,” he said.

Wells thinks there was about $40 in the wallet, but said it was never about the money.

“I just felt sad for him,” she said. “It’s clearly a kid’s wallet.”

In her online post, Wells told people someone had taken advantage of the wallet “being left trustingly with his things”.

“I was hoping it might make them feel really, really stink.”

People started messaging, wanting to replace Vann's money, which she was already planning to do.

But there were so many offers that Wells ended up making a Givealittle page, so the donations would be transparent, and Vann decided he wanted to “make a donation to the donations place” once his wallet and cash are replaced.

More than $200 has been donated so far, and Wells said Vann was thinking about helping the Foodbank.

“I couldn’t actually believe it to be honest – we're grateful and humbled.”