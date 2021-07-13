NPDC considering $570k pathway around problematic Taranaki pā site

Councillors will consider options for a walkway around the Hauranga PÄ at the end of Weld Rd.

A long-running dispute over access to a popular Taranaki surf break could be nearing an end – with New Plymouth District Council considering putting half a million dollars towards a solution.

The Weld Rd Reserve in Oakura includes a hillock with a pā site that is sacred to iwi but inconvenient to surfers.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Mike Ure has long campaigned to stop people walking over the headland.

Some surfers and walkers prefer going up and over the hillock, rather than around it, and this is damaging the pā site.

It is also causing friction with Mike Ure, who has lived on Māori family land at the site since 2005.

Now, the district council, which manages the reserve, is to consider a 100-metre shared pathway on the sand around the hillock, between Ahu Ahu Rd and Lower Weld Rd.

Three options to be considered by councillors at a committee meeting on Tuesday: $570,000 for a 2.9m-wide shared pathway, $660,000 for a 3.4m pathway, or doing nothing.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) staff favour the $570k option, which includes $50,000 for a resource consent, a report to the meeting said.

The plan is for a concrete path protected by a rock barrier. The height has yet to be confirmed, but for the initial assessment it has been drawn three metres above the surface.

This option would see the cliff face protected, the report added, although it admits the barrier would take away from the natural environment.

Also, the structure may need to be closed during large storms.

Council officers have met with iwi and hapū representatives, and they have indicated they would also prefer the $570k option, the report said.

NPDC would borrow the money to fund the pathway, councillors will be told, with the debt spread over 25 years and a negligible impact on rates.

It is expected that one maintenance visit would be required every five years, unless there is storm damage and emergency repairs are needed, such as were required after ex-Cyclone Gita in 2018.

Based on previous experience with coastal walkways, NPDC expects to spend $12,500 every five years on maintenance.

A recommendation will be made at Tuesday's Strategy and Operations Committee, but a final decision on which option to approve will be several weeks away.

