Shell of endangered Mt Taranaki snail found on beach

The shell of a rare Mt Taranaki giant snail has been found at East End Beach in New Plymouth.

In an email, Department of Conservation science advisor Kath Walker said the shell, found by Ian McAlpine, is a Powelliphanta.

“The species is only found up near the bush line on Mt Taranaki. From its rather worn and battered appearance, it was probably carried down from Mt Taranaki in Mangorei Stream or Waiwhakaio River flood waters.”

The Mt Taranaki species of the giant snail was discovered after “a similar find of shells in an odd place by eagle-eyed observers” in 1962, she said.

The Radford family found two shells washed down to the lowlands. Photos were published in the local newspaper and the shells were placed in the Taranaki Museum.

“That 1962 newspaper photo was the only evidence of the species for many years as the shells themselves disappeared.

“They were relocated a few years ago during museum renovations.”

A live population on the mountain had been found and studied in the 1990s.