Power company launches safety campaign six months on from massive New Plymouth gas explosion

A New Plymouth house was destroyed by a gas explosion and fire on December 29. Its three occupants were lucky to escape.

Six months after a gas explosion and house fire critically injured a man in New Plymouth, a gas authority has launched a safety campaign.

Powerco, which has a gas division called The Gas Hub, has launched the campaign to raise awareness about the importance of reporting suspected gas leaks.

This comes just a week after it was revealed a fire investigator had found a split in a Powerco-owned pipe caused a gas leak that lead to a massive house explosion in New Plymouth in December.

FENZ/Supplied Taranaki specialist fire investigator Andrew Cotter found a 65-milimetre split in a gas main lead to the explosion.

People had noticed the smell of gas near the house on the day of the explosion, but it was not reported to authorities.

READ MORE:

* Small gas pipe crack caused massive explosion that injured three people

* 'It just felt like hell': Taranaki gas explosion victims tell of escape and fire's aftermath

* Rookie gasfitting blunder during meth decontamination prompts caution alert to homeowners



The campaign includes a photo of a dog with the statement: “If something smells a little off, don’t blame the dog. It could be a gas leak. Call 0800 111 848."

In a media release, Powerco said it was designed to capture people’s attention with humour, while spreading the “serious” message that gas leaks can be dangerous and need to be reported.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Kerry Roach put a ladder up to the top balcony and got Ben D'Ath and Leticia Nixon out of their New Plymouth home after a gas explosion. (Video first published January)

The company's general manager of health and safety, Julie McAvoy, said they wanted people to report any suspicious gas smells, so they could investigate them.

“Whether they turn out to be gas leaks or not, it’s better that people let us know if they think they smell gas, rather than ignoring it."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff D'Ath recently made a book of photographs documenting the aftermath of the explosion to raise money for the Taranaki rescue helicopter, which played a part in saving his life.

Ben D’Ath, who was critically injured in the New Plymouth explosion, has also tried to spread the message.

Attached to a book he recently created to raise money for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, he had a sticker that said “If you smell gas, phone 111”.

In an emailed statement, a Worksafe spokeswoman said its investigation into the explosion was nearly finished.