Farmers gearing up to descend on New Plymouth for Taranaki's 'howl of protest'

Kevin Moratti will be leading a convoy of utes and tractors through New Plymouth on Friday as part of the nationwide “Howl of a Protest”.

A man who's been part of the rural community his entire life has organised Taranaki’s leg of a nationwide protest against a raft of new regulations seen as a threat to the country's farming future.

“The ute tax is the straw that's broke the camel's back,” Kevin Moratti said of recently announced regulations making lower-carbon-emitting cars more affordable for New Zealanders, while putting a fee on higher-emission vehicles such as utes.

“We just need the whole community to realise what’s happening to us,” he said.

“I've had to calm so many people down. There's a lot of feeling out there, enough is enough."

The agriculture contractor will be leading the region's “Howl of a Protest”, which starts at the New Plymouth Raceway at noon, with hundreds expected to roll up in their tractors, utes and vans.

The protest, which is taking place in towns all throughout the country, has been set in motion by farmer action group Groundswell NZ.

As well as the “ute tax" the protest hits back at a number of new regulations the agriculture sector has been hit with, including new freshwater regulations, winter grazing rules and indigenous biodiversity regulations.

Those working on the land and tradespeople are encouraged to take their tractors, utes and working dogs into town for the peaceful rally to draw public attention to the mounting regulations and costs they faced.

Following a short speech at New Plymouth Raceway, the convoy of utes, tractors and huntaway farm dogs will do laps of New Plymouth city before coming to a standstill at 12.30.

They will then travel back to the raceway at 1pm, where more speeches will occur.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Te Awamutu woman Lee Smith volunteered to help co-ordinate the Waipā-King Country rally for the Howl of a Protest on July 16.

Moratti said the response to the protest had been overwhelming, and he'd lost count of how many people would be attending.

“It's an unknown quantity, my phone's gone mad," he said.

Another protest was meant to happen in Stratford, but the decision was made to have one for Taranaki in New Plymouth, meaning people would be travelling from all over the region to attend.

Moratti, who has been involved in the farming community his whole life, believed there may be more protests in the future if nothing is done.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff “The ute tax is the straw that's broke the camel's back,” Moratti said.

“This may be a continuing thing,” he said.

Protests will take place across 50 locations.

It had ramped up in Nelson, with at least 300 tractors and utes expected to participate while in Timaru, more than 100 were expected to roll through the streets.

A police media spokesperson said in an email they were aware of the protests in New Plymouth and throughout the country.

“Our staff will be monitoring the situation," he said.

“As there may be traffic disruption as a result of the protest we urge motorists to drive safely and be patient.”