Taranaki woman crafts single-use coffee cup wake-up call

Lorella Doherty has made a mural from single-use cups showing how many would go to landfill if someone bought a coffee every weekday for a year – it has 260 cups.

If you don’t own a reusable cup, and buy a coffee every week day, a Taranaki woman has created a reality check for you.

Lorella Doherty has made a mural out of single-use coffee cups, showing what caffeine lovers are contributing to landfill – with cups alone – if they buy a coffee five days a week for a year.

The 260-cup creation will soon start circulating New Plymouth cafes, with Doherty and the district council's intention to do what caffeine already does – give people a wake-up call.

“It is beautiful, but it’s actually sad,” she said. “It's not like it's confronting, it takes you to your own senses. It hits people a little bit more.”

The mural called “It's only one cup”, is made of repurposed wire and wood, and the cups were collected from a couple of businesses over a short period of time.

“It’s so easy to think it's only one,” Doherty said. “But it is a throw away item, it's a piece of littler you’re drinking from.”

Doherty said seeing something "beautiful" like her mural hits home a little more for people.

Coffee cups can't be recycled as they all have a plastic liner, yet they’re one of the most frequent “contaminations” to show up in the region's yellow-topped bins.

“It’s just like a plastic bag, really.”

Doherty, who runs the Rethinking Plastic Revolution, encouraged people to invest in a reusable cup, borrow another cup, or not buy a coffee at all if they can’t do that.

“You feel so much better about yourself.”

Across New Plymouth there are 45 cafes that offer discounts to people who bring their own cup, and it is encouraged by the New Plymouth District Council – who commissioned Doherty on this project.

The idea first stemmed from council commercial waste minimisation officer Kati Freeman when she realised she had a stack of single-use cups on her desk, then got in touch with Doherty.

“It only takes one reusable cup for them to totally avoid this impact,” Freeman said.